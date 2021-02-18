Duck Donuts' first Kentucky location opening in Louisville this weekend

The grand opening of the company's 100th shop is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 20 at 8 a.m. in Shelbyville Road Plaza.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new donut shop is opening in Louisville this weekend.

Duck Donuts is opening its 100th shop in Shelbyville Road Plaza on Saturday, Feb. 20. This will be the company's first franchise location in Kentucky.

According to a press release, the Louisville location "reflects the franchise's iconic beach theme and family-friendly atmosphere" with both indoor and outdoor seating.

The company is known for its made-to-order vanilla cake donuts that customers can top however they'd like. Topping options include a variety of icing flavors (like maple and lemon), sprinkles, several sauces (including salted caramel and hot fudge) and even bacon.

Throughout the year, featured flavor options are available for different seasons or holidays like Valentine's Day and Christmas. In addition to donuts, Duck Donuts serves coffee, espresso drinks, breakfast sandwiches and more.

The company said that the first person in line on Saturday morning at the new location will receive a gift basket that includes a free dozen of donuts per month for a year. Each 100th customer on Saturday will also receive a free half dozen donuts.

The new Duck Donuts location is at 4600 Shelbyville Road, between Blaze Pizza and Feeders Supply. The grand opening is scheduled for 8 a.m.

Duck Donuts opened its first store in 2007 in the Outer Banks of North Carolina. The first franchise store opened six years later and there are now more than 100 franchise locations.

