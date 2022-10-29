National Drug Take Back Day gives community chance to turn in expired medication

Kentuckiana had the chance to go to several locations throughout the area to dispose of their medication that are susceptible to misuse and theft.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Saturday marked National Drug Take Back Day.

The annual event offers anonymous disposal of expired or unneeded medications at 4,000 local drop-off locations nationwide.

Opioid misuse remains at epidemic levels in the U.S.

Volunteers working the various take back sites said it was a great opportunity to keep drugs off the streets.

“More importantly than anything is to get rid of get rid of them out of house, especially with small children, other people there that might inadvertently pick up a bottle that they don't need to pick up or take medication from because it's either not prescribed to him or could potentially be old or it was prescribed to somebody else. And it's not step they should be taken,” Indiana State Police Trooper Mark Lamaster said.

The DEA said if you missed Saturday’s event, there are plenty of opportunities to dispose of unneeded medications regularly and safely including several pharmacies, hospitals and businesses prescription disposal locations.

In addition, many police departments in Kentucky and Indiana provide year-round drop boxes.

