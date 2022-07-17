Farmers say current drought is having a 'devastating' impact on harvesting season

Kentuckiana is seeing drought and dry conditions, and it's taking a toll on farmers' bottom line.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to the U.S. drought monitor, which is updated every Thursday, most of Kentuckiana is in either in the D-0 category, meaning abnormally dry, or the D-1 category, meaning in the midst of a mild drought.

Data from the drought monitor shows that so far this month, the region is more than an inch below average rainfall, and in June 2022, the region was an inch and a half below average.

Given these dry conditions, some farmers say it might be too late them to mitigate the impacts

In Corydon, farmer Mark Seipel says he is seeing huge losses already this season.

"Getting on a scale, [it's] about an eight out of ten, if it continues like it is," Seipel said.

For him, farming has been a family affair for five generations in counting now.

On his 1,000-acre plot of land, he produces countless crops which are all affected by the dry conditions, from corn, to soy beans and wheat. Seipel also raises cattle on his farm.

"So we have hay in the pasture that's affected too," he said.

Currently in the midst of this year's corn growing season, Seipel says that is where he's seeing drought conditions do the most damage.

"Right now, I'd be pretty happy to break even on the corn because we're already pretty deep into it right now," Seipel said.

So far, he's projecting a nearly 50% loss in some places for his yield of corn bushels.

"The corn should be a lot taller," he said. "I mean, I'm 6-feet. [The corn] should be at least 8 to 9 feet but it's not."

Taking a look at some of his crops, it doesn't take like to understand his frustration.

"As you can see, some of the leaves have already rolled up -- some of the leaves have already turned brown," Seipel said.

At a time when input costs are so high, making turning an extra profit so crucial, all Seipel can do is wait and see what happens.

"It's hard to take after you've done everything you could in the spring as far as planting, fertilizing, to get the best yield you possibly can," he said. "To watch it wither away every day, that's a hard thing to take."

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.