LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Did all of that spring cleaning leave you with a bunch of stuff you don't need? You can bring them to the Louisville Water Tower Park for free on Saturday to get them off your hands.

Councilman Bill Hollander announced that the Annual Responsible Recycling Event will be held on Saturday, May 18 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The event is free and open to all Louisville Metro residents. Louisville Water Tower Park is located at 3005 River Road.

Gather the items you'd like to recycle, then drive up and drop off those items at the appropriate vendor. A variety of items will be accepted for recycling, reuse, or safe disposal.

For this year, televisions will not be accepted onsite. Those can be taken to the Waste Reduction Center at 636 Meriwether Avenue.

The following items will be accepted:

Batteries: Rechargeable only

Books: Friends of the Library will be on-site to collect gently used books (hardbacks and paperbacks, no magazines)

Computers and Electronics: Genie Recycling will be on-site collecting monitors, terminals, computer towers, laptops, printers, copiers, fax machines, keyboard/mice, cables and wires, phones, iPads, small electronics, VHS/DVD players, stereos, etc. (note: TV's not accepted this year)

Drug Disposal: LMPD will be on-site for safe collection of unused and expired medications

Handheld Electronics: Cell phones, cell phone accessories, iPods, tablets, MP3 players

Medical surplus items: Walkers, wheelchairs, orthopedic items, diabetic supplies, ace bandages, gauze pads, canes, etc.

Shoes: WaterStep will be on-site collecting new and gently-used shoes. Must be dry and free of mold

Shredding: All Shred will be on-site to securely shred paper documents ONLY. Please put documents in paper bags for shredding

Used Cooking Oil: OilTech will be collecting used cooking oil. Oil must be free of food particles

For more information, visit louisvilleky.gov/district9 or contact Councilman Hollander's office at 574-1109.

