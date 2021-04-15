Louisville driver's licensing office temporarily closed following case of COVID-19

The Hurstbourne-Louisville Driver Licensing Regional Office will be closed for sanitization "as a precaution," according to a tweet from KYTC.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of the regional driver's licensing offices in Louisville will be closed temporarily after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC).

KYTC posted the announcement early Thursday morning through a tweet on the REAL ID Ky Twitter account.

The affected office is the Louisville Driver Licensing Regional Office in Hurstbourne on Leesgate Road. In the tweet, KYTC did not say how long the office would be closed.

"We apologize for the inconvenience and continually strive to keep employees and Kentuckians safe," the tweet said.

The Hurstbourne - Louisville Driver Licensing Regional Office is temporarily CLOSED for sanitation as a precaution following a confirmed case of COVID-19 involving staff. We apologize for the inconvenience and continually strive to keep employees and Kentuckians safe. pic.twitter.com/MoCVkSV0sh — REAL ID KY (@REALIDKy) April 15, 2021

In a reply, KYTC said anyone who had an appointment at the Hurstbourne location will have their appointment rescheduled or moved to another regional office.

There are two other offices in Louisville - one at Bowman Field and another at Buechel Station. Visit drive.ky.gov to see a full list of KYTC offices.

