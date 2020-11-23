Driver testing facility at Bowman Field closed after positive COVID-19 case

In a social media post, officials said the facility will be closed beginning Monday, Nov. 23 through Friday Nov. 27.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky State Police said they have closed the Bowman Field Driver Testing Facility after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

In a social media post, officials said the facility will be closed beginning Monday, Nov. 23 through Friday Nov. 27.

Those who were scheduled for tests for that week will be notified by Kentucky State Police to reschedule.

Officials will provide an update during the week regarding a re-opening date.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.