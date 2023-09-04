LMPD: Driver dies nearly two weeks after crash near Valley Station

A man died in the hospital on Sept. 2 from injuries sustained during a crash on Aug. 21.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has succumbed to injuries nearly two weeks after a crash near Valley Station in Louisville.

On Aug. 21, Louisville Metro Police responded to a motor vehicle collision in the 5100 block of Blevins Gap Road, according to an LMPD news release.

Officers on scene found a single-vehicle collision at the location. Investigators believe the driver of a moped was traveling westbound of Blevins Gap Road when he failed to negotiate a right turn a lost control.

The man was ejected from the vehicle and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) transported him to UofL Hospital where officials said his injuries were considered "life-threatening".

On Sept. 2, the man who was driving the moped that crashed died from his injuries.

The Jefferson County Coroner's office is expected to release the man's name once his family has been notified.

