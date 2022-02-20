1 transported to hospital after driver crashes into St. Matthews home

Fire and LG&E crews responded to the Winchester Road home on Sunday because of a possible gas leak caused by the crash.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A person was sent to the hospital Sunday after a car slammed into a St. Matthews home.

According to police, the driver hit the home after suffering some type of medical episode, causing them to veer off the road.

Officers told WHAS11 News the owners of the home were outside when they arrived, and they don’t know if anyone was inside the home at the time of the crash.

The driver was transported to the hospital and their condition is unknown.

