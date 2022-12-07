Driver injured, passenger in 'critical condition' after vehicle collision on Cane Run Road

Louisville Metro police said "speed may be a factor" in this serious injury collision.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two people are in the hospital after they were injured in a serious injury collision near Pleasure Ridge Park on Tuesday.

Around 5:30 p.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a collision on Cane Run Road near Logistics Drive, according to an LMPD press release.

Officers on scene reported the accident involved a driver hitting a utility pole with their car.

According to the release, the driver of the vehicle didn't turn as the road veered left and slid into a ditch, striking a large utility pole.

The passenger was in "critical condition" and the driver is expected to survive, police officials said.

Both the driver and passenger were reportedly transported to UofL Hospital for treatment.

LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating. Officials said, "it appears speed may be a factor."

