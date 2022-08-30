Driver collides with another car, avoiding a traffic stop in Shively

While a Shively Police Officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop at Dixie Highway and Gagel Avenue, the operator of the vehicle collided with another car.

Aug. 30 at around 1:14 a.m., an officer with the Shively Police Department tried to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle at Dixie Highway and Gagel Avenue, according to a Shively Police press release.

It is not revealed why the traffic stop was being performed at this time.

When the vehicle failed to yield, the officer stopped his attempts to conduct the traffic stop, according to Shively Police.

The operator of the vehicle who evaded the traffic stop later collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Dixie Highway and Upper Hunters Trace, just a two minute drive from where the officer first made contact.

Louisville Metro Police Department is now handling the collision investigation.

