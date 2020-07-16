Drive-in movie, esports arena coming to Simpsonville outlet

Horizon Group Properties said it would bring its drive-in esports experience to The Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A drive-in movie and esports arena center is coming to The Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass, its owner announced.

According to a news release, Horizon Group Properties is bringing drive-in movie theaters and esports arena centers to its Simpsonville outlet as well as malls in Pennsylvania and Texas.

The arenas will serve as a place for esports events and tournaments, following current COVID-19 guidelines.

"These drive-ins are a new and updated, albeit retro, component of centers, that give shoppers added reason to visit their local retailers and are a fun entertainment offering to the community," Managing Director James Harris said. "To top it off we know this exciting attraction will have safety as a priority."

The group did not give a timeline, only saying the attraction will come in 2020.

More on WHAS11:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.