Louisville nonprofit asking for spring cleaning volunteers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Still looking for a way to contribute to Louisville's Give-A-Day volunteer campaign? A local nonprofit is asking for some help with their outdoor spring cleaning this week.

Dreams With Wings is doing what a lot of us are still doing these days - meeting online. With the pandemic, the organization has had to switch things up, but they knew they had to keep working because of the people who depend on them.

"It takes a village and ours is a pretty special one," said Jenifer Frommeyer, the executive director for the nonprofit.

The programs at Dreams with Wings help teens and adults with supported employment, community living and teach them basic skills like cooking. While these programs are virtual right now, they're still needed.

"We were able to keep them engaged, really give something back because it felt like everything was being taken away," said Heather Sauer, the teen education coordinator.

Dreams With Wings is part of Mayor Greg Fischer's Give-A-Day campaign, which runs until the end of April. As part of the volunteer campaign, the nonprofit is looking for help with some spring cleaning.

If you're able to do things like weeding, mulching and painting - they want you. Organizers said they can work with your work schedule to make sure you're able to contribute.

If you'd like to volunteer with Dreams with Wings, call 502-459-4647 or send an email to info@dreamswithwings.org.

