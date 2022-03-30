Dream Louisville | Downtown Louisville committee approves new hotel plan

The hotel developers want to keep the front of six buildings off West Main Street and demolish the back portions to build the 10-story, 168 room hotel.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The West Main Street Architectural Review Committee unanimously approved a plan to make way for a new hotel in Museum Row across from the Slugger Museum Wednesday.

The hotel developers, Dream Hotel Group, said they wanted to keep the front of six buildings while demolishing the back portions to build the 10-story, 168 room hotel. The buildings are between 811 and 823 West Main Street.

Planning and Design Coordinator Kat Groskreutz said the section of West Washington they're demolishing doesn't get the same foot traffic as other portions of West Washington due to east downtown.

"Therefore, the demo of the rear portions will not have the same impact on the integrity of the district as the initial proposal that only retained the front facade wall," said Groskreutz.

The new hotel is part of the Dream hotel chain, and will be called Dream Louisville.

