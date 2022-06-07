Drainage repair work to close lane of I-64 West off-ramp overnight Thursday

KYTC said one lane of I-64 West off-ramp (Exit 5B) to Third Street and River Road is expected to be closed from 8 p.m. on June 9 through 5 a.m. on June 10.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is advising motorists are preparing drivers for an upcoming lane closure on I-64 West.

KYTC said one lane of I-64 West off-ramp (Exit 5B) to Third Street and River Road is expected to be closed from 8 p.m. on June 9 through 5 a.m. on June 10.

One lane on the ramp is expected to remain open to traffic. KYTC said the lane closure is for drainage repairs.

They are urging drivers to use caution while traveling through a work zone or seek another route.

The repairs could be moved to another date if inclement weather or other delays occur.

