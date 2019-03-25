LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- The Louisville Free Public Library is holding a Drag Queen Storytime in May.

The event will be happening on May 18 at 2 p.m. Vanessa Demornay will be the storyteller and there will be glitter and dress-up, according to LFPL.

A similar event was canceled earlier this year. That particular event was to be held at the Southwest Regional Library on March 30 with members of the Derby City Sisters reading to children.

When the library canceled the Southwest event, they said they were planning on holding a similar event. The city's interim library director stated earlier in March, "While we are declining to discuss the specific reasons this Library event was canceled, I do want to emphasize that it was not because it involved drag queens reading to children."

The May 18 storytime will be at the Main Library on York Street.