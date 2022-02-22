JCPS Superintendent addresses change to student assignments, teacher needs in 2022 State of the District

Dr. Marty Pollio said the current student assignment system hasn't been changed since it was implemented in 1976.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Thursday, Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio gave his State of the District address and provided updates on how Kentucky’s largest school district is doing.

During his speech, he discussed the challenges JCPS has faced in the last two years and his “bold” changes that will progress the district while transforming schools, students and the city.

"I know mask-wearing is, has been difficult and challenging at times, but students have stepped up and done it time and time again," Dr. Pollio said.

He talked about programs like Evolve 502 and Academies of Louisville and how they have been a "huge success for the district"

"We have to design systems that are best, that are engaging students, and increasing that sense of belonging."

He said he believes the student assignment system hasn't been changed since it was implemented in 1976. He said there must be a choice in what schools students attend.

"For far too long, only one community had to be responsible for ensuring diversity in our school, and that's predominantly students of west Louisville," he said.

When talking about the teacher shortage, he said teachers, administrators, superintendents and bus drivers are asked to "do more than they're ever done with less." Teachers are being asked to meet the needs of students dealing with societal issues like poverty, homelessness and mental health crises all while getting paid less.

"This is why we continue to lose educators across this nation on a daily basis," he said.

Pollio delivered his speech where his career began-the Academy at Shawnee.

He spoke in the newly renovated auditorium that was part of a $42 million project, which saw renovations to an abandoned third floor, upgrades to the gymnasium and swimming pool.