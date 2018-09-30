LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Cell phone video taken by Dr. Kevin Cosby shows his view of a police stop with LMPD in September. Cosby was stopped in Louisville's west end after leaving the Galt House. He still has questions about it, mainly how the LMPD officer handled the situation.

"Somebody in my position needs to use this to help get a conversation going about how black people are being profiled by police," Cosby said.

Cosby spoke to Ricky Jones - the radio interview was released Sunday. Cosby says he was stopped in his Audi for making an improper turn on South 22nd Street and his license plate frame was illegal because it covered up a portion of his plate. Cosby says his wife, who was his passenger, was asked to show her license with the officer saying, "What are ya'll getting into tonight?"

Cosby says he was not speeding and was making a legal turn on a green light on 22nd. He has a theory why he was stopped.

RELATED: LMPD investigating Rev. Cosby traffic stop

"With the car that I was driving in, the area that we were, that this was either a drug stop or I had come to the community looking for drugs or that I picked up a prostitute," he told Jones.

Cosby says the officer never gave his name or the reason he was pulled over until he asked the officer. He also says the officer asked him what Simmons College of Kentucky was, noticing it on Cosby's polo. Cosby had an issue with the question considering it's in the division the officer patrols and has been around since 1879.

"I could have easily just went home. I was not arrested. I was not ticketed, and I could have gone home and forgot about it," he said.

LMPD Chief Steve Conrad is asking for a review of the traffic stop and is also asking for a review of LMPD's traffic policies. LMPD has not released the officer's body camera video.

If you would like to listen to the entire interview, click here.

►Contact reporter Robert Bradfield at rbradfield@whas11.com. Follow him on Twitter (@RobertBreports) and Facebook.

© 2018 WHAS-TV