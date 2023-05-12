Dr. Jason Glass named finalist for superintendent position in Maryland

Glass currently serves as Kentucky's Commissioner of Education. A spokesperson said his contract is set to expire next September.

KENTUCKY, USA — It seems Kentucky's current Commissioner of Education has his eyes set on another role outside of the Commonwealth.

Dr. Jason Glass has been named as a finalist for a superintendent position with Baltimore County Public Schools in Maryland, a spokesperson confirmed.

Glass is one of four finalists, spokesperson Toni Tatman said, but at this time, he hasn't accepted the role.

"Until and if that occurs," she said. "He continues to serve as Kentucky's Commissioner of Education."

Tatman added that Glass' current contract runs through September 2024. He has been serving as commissioner since September 2020.

In a statement, Glass says he is "proud of the work to prioritize meaningful student learning, innovation, and collaboration with communities."

"Serving as Commissioner in my home state of Kentucky has been an incredible professional honor and I am grateful to the Kentucky Board of Education for giving me this opportunity," he said.

In recent months, Glass has faced heavy criticism from within the state's Republican-dominated legislature.

"It has been clear to Dr. Glass that the education priorities of the legislature are focused on culture war issues and dismantling the state's public schools," Tatman said.

In March, lawmakers overrode Governor Andy Beshear's veto of Senate Bill 150 instead choosing to make the sweeping anti-trans bill law.

The law negatively impacts transgender youth and forbids the teaching of gender identity and sexual orientation in Kentucky's schools.

"Commissioner Glass does not share these values and hopes Kentucky can find a way to recommit to supporting public schools and to creating meaningful learning experiences for all students," Tatman said.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron released the following statement:

“As I’ve said countless times on the campaign trail, it’s time for Jason Glass to find another job. If he leaves, we still have more work to do. To ensure we have an education system that reflects our values, we need to get rid of the person responsible for Jason Glass, and that’s Andy Beshear. Together, we can make this a reality come November.”

Despite calls for his removal and taking the role at the height of the pandemic, Glass said even through the hard times, "I have loved every minute of it."

"At this point in my career, I am seeking a place where our family can put down roots and where I can have a long-term and meaningful impact on an education system," he said.

