Dr. Ben Carson joined Governor Bevin today for a Pastor's Roundtable at the Midwest Church of Christ in Louisville and a Get-Out-The-Vote Rally with supporters and volunteers in Florence at the Boone County Bevin Campaign Office.

At the Pastor's Roundtable in Louisville, Dr. Carson and Governor Bevin had an open discussion with the pastors about their goals for Kentucky communities.

In Florence, Dr. Carson and Governor Bevin applauded the energy and efforts of volunteers, enlisting them to mobilize their neighbors to vote to keep moving Kentucky forward on Election Day.

The former presidential candidate released the following endorsement for Gov. Bevin's reelection: "I resonate so strongly with [Governor Bevin] because he really is focusing on people...he's looking at what actually works for the people and doing those things, concern about what's happening with the opioid crisis, what's happening with general healthcare for people, what's happening with education for our children...those are things that are incredibly important."

Kentucky elections are Nov. 5.

