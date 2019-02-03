LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Supporters of Louisville’s homeless population took their concerns outside of City Hall Saturday.

The groups say they are frustrated with the changes to the low barrier shelter are concerned the changes are driving more people out to the street.

Group members say they have been vocal about it but feel no one is listening.

