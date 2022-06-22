Dozens of Black-owned businesses offering deals for 502 Black Business Week

The weeklong marketing event celebrates local Black-owned businesses to bring in new customers.

502 Black Business Week is underway in Louisville in celebration of Black-owned businesses in and around the metro.

More than 100 local businesses are participating - from restaurants and clothing stores, to spas and coffee shops.

According to the event's creator, Tiandra Robinson, the week is meant to increase exposure to Black businesses in the city, in hopes of making strides to close to racial gap through entrepreneurship.

It's also not a coincidence the week comes on the heels of Juneteenth, a federal holiday commemorating the official end of slavery in the United States.

Participating businesses are offering deals and discounts throughout the week to bring in new customers, and subsequently, more revenue. Specials are available both online and at brick and mortar locations.