LOUISVILLE, Ky. — You’ve heard the jackhammering and seen the orange signs…it’s no secret there is construction everywhere in downtown Louisville. Between the traffic delays, less parking, and dodging cones, the construction is a bit of a headache. But for some downtown storefronts, it’s more than just a headache.

"Try driving around this city without encountering some kind of backup or congestion,” David McGuire said. "The four corners at Fourth and Chestnut have been under construction since October."

McGuire is co-owner of Craft(s) Gallery & Mercantile downtown and said he’s seen ongoing construction outside the storefront for years, but especially since October.

Construction on October 23, 2018

David McGuire

Construction on October 29, 2018

David McGuire

The business has a front-row seat to several construction projects, and McGuire said he’s fed up.

“It’s pretty crazy and it doesn't seem to be getting any better,” McGuire said. "Someone will come through, cut the street up, then they'll come through pave it, the next day someone new cutting the street up. I mean its constant jackhammering, paving, re-paving, leaving, coming back."

It’s not the only business, as other storefronts nearby share the same frustrations. JD Dotson, owner of Regalo, said he just wants to see some relief from the constant construction. The business owners question why there are several projects going on in the same area all at once.

McGuire said he considers it to be “poor planning.” Metro Public Works, on the other hand, said it coordinates all downtown projects, but that some conflicts are unavoidable.

"There is a monthly meeting at which all of the utilities attend along with public works. we include our paving schedule, they let us know what projects they have and we try to get that lined up," Harold Adams with Metro Public Works said.

"I just want to see it finished and in a timely manner,” McGuire said. “No one seems to be able to give us an answer on when it will end.”

McGuire said the store owners have called the city asking for a timeline on the projects, also adding they’ve never heard from anyone from public works. Adams said public works notifies store owners of projects.

"When we are preparing to do a project that will impact businesses, we are in communication with them ahead of time so they know that something is coming and they know what the timeline is," Adams said.

The businesses say they're all in favor of downtown revitalization and understand construction is necessary, but say they’ve seen a noticeable dip in their bottom line.

“A significant decrease in sales from pedestrian traffic. You can’t get here,” McGuire said. “I’m all for revitalization. I just don’t understand why it’s taking so long.”

McGuire said he’ll be “shocked” if the projects are all complete, even by the weekend of the 2019 Kentucky Derby.

"They say ‘oh by derby, by derby.’ Well, that’s great and all but I’m concerned about Valentine’s Day. I’ve got more to live for down here than Derby,” McGuire said. "I don't know if I'll be here by derby. I mean this is seriously impacting my business and I don't know how much longer I can go on."