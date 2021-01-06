Downtown Revitalization Team focuses on safety, green and clean efforts in new action plan

As pandemic restrictions lift on June 11, the team is putting their energy into a clean and vibrant downtown.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A team aimed at reviving downtown Louisville as the state lifts COVID-19 restrictions has released their action plan.

The Downtown Revitalization Team presented their plan to Mayor Greg Fischer on Tuesday.

Team members said their plan focuses on clean and green efforts, safety, improving the Louisville River Walk and Bike Trail from 3rd to 7th Street, planning downtown events and replacing streetlights.

“The action plan presented today will keep Louisville on its path to build back better together following 15 months of the COVID-19 pandemic and continued calls for racial justice,” Fischer said. “The Downtown Revitalization Team’s work isn’t about bringing downtown back to what it was; it’s about making it better by ensuring that our downtown is vibrant, clean, safe, equitable, and inclusive, so that everyone feels like an essential part of, and is welcome in, downtown.”

The 2022 fiscal year budget includes $14.5 million worth of projects for downtown, including $8 million for phase four of Waterfront Park.

