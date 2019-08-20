LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A presidential visit will put parking in a problematic state.

“It’ll be slightly inconvenient, but it is again, for everybody’s safety,” Rebecca Matheny said.

Matheny works downtown with the Louisville Downtown Partnership.

She’s seen a president come through the Derby City before and knows things could change at any moment.

“The security will not disclose the president’s exact routes, so be thinking ahead about which ways we might need to avoid,” she said.

Here’s what WHAS11 News has been told about Wednesday.

“He has to go from the Galt House down to the Seelbach,” Matheny said.

A press release sent out Monday afternoon also said, "We anticipate these will include the areas around Jackson and Hancock Streets, Main Street from Second to Fifth, and Muhammad Ali from Third to Fifth as well as Guthrie.

Closures may spread from River Road to the North to Chestnut Street to the South, as well as Third Street to the East and Fifth Street to the West. Additional closures are possible throughout the Central Business District during the visit. Restrictions may change at any time and with limited notice."

By 6 a.m., parking at most meters or even stopping for deliveries will be out of the question and some garages may not be accessible.

There are 17 parking garages in downtown Louisville. It’s unclear how many, or which ones will be affected but Matheny explained that those who pay monthly should already have a heads up.

“The person who manages your parking garage will be contacting you if your garage or the entry and exit ways of those garages will be affected,” she said.

As for Matheny and her co-workers, she says those who can work from home are allowed to stay home and do so. It's an approach she encourages other businesses to take as well.

“Less confusion, fewer people on the streets for security to have to deal with and really encouraging people to think through not going out as much during the day.”

When the president travels from the airport to downtown, he’ll likely be using I-65 and it has to be shut down during his travel times. That will likely happen twice on Wednesday.

President Donald Trump is expected to arrive in Louisville around 1:30 p.m. and leave around 5:30 p.m.

"If he's anticipating to leave during rush hour, it can be a very disruptive thing for anybody who uses I-65, and then anyone who uses I-65 will be trying to use an alternate route so we'll see a lot of traffic on streets we don't usually see much traffic on."

In addition to the road closures downtown, no traffic is allowed on the Ohio River during the president's visit and no aircraft is allowed over the president's motorcade or downtown Louisville.

The Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport who says despite those restrictions, they aren't anticipating any disruptions to flights on Wednesday.

