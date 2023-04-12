Family of Louisville bank shooter: 'No words can express our sorrow, anguish, and horror'

The shooter walked into a conference room where multiple employees were meeting Monday morning and opened fire.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The family of the mass shooter at the Old National Bank released a statement on Tuesday evening.

The statement reads:

No words can express our sorrow, anguish, and horror at the unthinkable harm our son Connor inflicted on innocent people, their families, and the entire Louisville community. We mourn their loss and that of our son, Connor. We pray for everyone traumatized by his senseless acts of violence and are deeply grateful for the bravery and heroism of the Louisville Metropolitan Police Department.

While Connor, like many of his contemporaries, had mental health challenges which we, as a family, were actively addressing, there were never any warning signs or indications he was capable of this shocking act. While we have many unanswered questions, we will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement officials and do all we can to aid everyone in understanding why and how this happened.

According to police, the shooter walked into a conference room where multiple employees were meeting Monday morning and opened fire.

Five people were killed and at least eight others were injured.

The victims have been identified as Tommy Elliott, 63; James Tutt, 64; Joshua Barrick, 40; Juliana Farmer, 45; and Deana Eckert, 57.

According to LMPD, officers responded to the shooting within minutes and police were able to quickly confront the 25-year-old shooter. The shooter was killed in a shootout with police.

Police confirmed the gunman was an employee at Old National Bank.

ABC News reports that he had interned at the bank for three years before earning a full-time position in June 2021. He'd been promoted in April 2022, ABC News reported.

Authorities said that he was live-streaming on social media during the shooting.

A rifle was used in the shooting, and police said the shooter legally purchased the firearm from a local dealership days prior to the shooting.

