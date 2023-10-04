'My heart goes out to those families': Community vigils across Louisville honor shooting victims

"I couldn't imagine, you know, sending a loved one to work and then not knowing if you will see them again."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dozens of community members and faith leaders stood in solidarity with victims of the Old National Bank shooting at Crescent Hill Presbyterian Church.

It was a somber occasion as people passed the mic throughout the crowd expressing their thoughts.

"My heart goes out to those families," Cherrie Vaughn said. "I couldn't imagine, you know, sending a loved one to work and then not knowing if you will see them again."

Reverend Emily Odom said similar stories to this mass shooting are being heard across the nation time after time and something needs to be done.

"People needed to come together here in this space for this vigil," Odom said.

The vigil was a safe space for prayer and discussion.

"We also really need to put just as much effort in mental illness that's a huge, huge problem that always gets left out of the conversation," community member Summer Dickerson said.

Jerry Van Marter was surprised by the crowd turnout and their desperate cries for help.

Van Marter has been a member for 30 years and is proud of the step his church took to have this conversation.

"I think it is a testimony to a growing determination in Louisville to address the growing problem of gun violence," he said.

Kids and teenagers were part of the crowd, and they also revealed how they felt.

"This is not okay at all and we need to stop this because is this what we really want America to be like? Do we actually want America to be like this or do we want to make a change?" one girl asked.

Those community members and faith leaders said while this may be a long road to recovery, they will continue to pray for the victims' families affected by this shooting.

Holy Trinity Church held a service Monday evening. Two churches in eastern Jefferson County, Christ Church United Methodist and Northeast Christian, welcomed people into their churches until 7 p.m.

