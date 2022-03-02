'That's what I liked about him': Louisville sculptor creating piece to honor Humana co-founder

The sculpture is of Humana co-founder David Jones, and Louisville’s most admired sculptor, Ed Hamilton, is the artist. Jones’ family commissioned the piece.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Downtown Louisville is getting a new sculpture to add to its collection.

The sculpture is of Humana co-founder David Jones, and Louisville’s most admired sculptor, Ed Hamilton, is the artist. Jones’ family commissioned the piece to remember his success and philanthropy.

Jones had a history of investing in education and the parks system around Louisville. He created the Parklands of Floyds Fork.

The President of Simmons College Dr. Kevin Cosby said the college wouldn’t be what it is today without Jones’ quiet, substantial investments.

The sculpture will be in the park at the foot of the Humana waterside building on East Main Street. It was originally supposed to go in front of the original Humana building at South 5th Street and Main.

This will be the first sculpture of someone that Hamilton knew well.

“We went to the same high school, Parkland Junior High School," Hamilton said. "He was in the west end, I was in the west end. So, we got some connection there."

Jones bought a replica of The Spirit of Freedom from Hamilton decades ago. The sculpture commemorates African-American soldiers and sailors who served during the American Civil War according to the National Park Service.

“It was at that moment that I felt like, ‘Jeez, this man is a great man,’” said Hamilton. “He was a people person, and that’s what I liked about him.”

Hamilton said he is happy with how involved the family is in the process.

“They’re pleased. If they’re pleased, I’m happy. I’m not worrying about the other people, I just wanted to please them,” he said.

The piece will be of Jones standing and holding architect plans. It is still several months away from completion.

