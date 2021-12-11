Museum Row in Downtown Louisville to get new addition, and it's not a museum

The hotel will consist of seven historic buildings and their facades. It's expected to open sometime in 2025.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's Museum Row is getting a new addition and its not a museum.

Dream Hotel Group, based out of New York, recently announced their plans to build a new hotel on Main Street in Downtown Louisville.

It's expected to open sometime in 2025.

The hotel will consist of several historic buildings and their facades between 8th and 9th Streets across from the Slugger Museum.

It will feature 168 guest rooms, a rooftop lounge and event space.

The addition of this hotel cements Louisville's current hotel explosion with many new hotels focused downtown and in the NuLu area.

