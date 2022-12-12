Louisville man arrested after threatening to 'cut off' gas station manager's head

The manager confronted the suspect, 29-year-old Treyshun Gardner, after he allegedly stole less than $10 worth of food.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man who allegedly robbed a downtown gas station and threatened to kill employees using a machete over the weekend had his first court appearance on Monday.

Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) have charged 29-year-old Treyshun Gardner with first-degree robbery in connection to the incident. During his arraignment, he pleaded not guilty.

According to court documents, on Saturday, Dec. 10, a caller reported Gardner had "threatened to cut off the caller's head" with a machete.

When officers arrived, they located Gardner and drew their weapons, giving him verbal commands to remove his backpack, which he did.

Police found a bag of chips and juice next to him, which he said he bought from a gas station "down the road to which he didn't identify," his arrest citation said.

The gas station manager showed LMPD where Gardner allegedly stole the juice, bag of chips and a bag of almonds -- in total, worth less than $10.

His arrest citation says the manager confronted Gardner, and as he attempted to flee, grabbed the machete from Gardner's backpack. However, Gardner allegedly "went after the manager" and was able to get the weapon back.

The citation says Gardner then "threatened to cut off the manager's head."

According to LMPD, video then shows Gardner fleeing the store. Officers later found and arrested him.

Monday, a Jefferson County judge set his bond at $20,000 cash.

