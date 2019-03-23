LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Call it a basketball business boom.

"Any time we get an opportunity to show off our town for people coming from out of town, we look forward to those moments," said Wayne Sweeney of Merle's Whiskey Kitchen.

Downtown restaurant operators like Sweeney are hungry for more customers and he's anticipating it thanks to the NCAA tournament games at the KFC Yum! Center.

"We try to let people understand that this is a piece of Kentucky. We are open for business and we like to have people who are from out of town come visit us," he said.

The women's NCAA tournament continues Sunday after Friday's first round. Merle's Whiskey Kitchen is normally closed on Sundays, but Sweeney is making adjustments.

"This Sunday we will actually be open at 11 am to cater to all the games and do what we can to accommodate the influx of people," he said.

He's also hired at least ten new employees to cover shifts and said the construction of several new hotels is making Whiskey Row even more attractive.

"There's about eight or nine hotels that have 200 plus rooms within walking distance of our restaurant and our block and that obviously helps," Sweeney said.

Metro Councilwoman Barbara Sexton Smith's district covers downtown, with many tourist destinations. She said she's seen the transformation of downtown becoming even more up and coming.

"On any given day, I am in front of my apartment talking with out-of-towners saying what should we do. And you send them to all these places and a few hours later, I see them walking down the street with their bags," she said.