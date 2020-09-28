Downtown Louisville church offering sanctuary to protesters plans 11 p.m. closing

First Unitarian Church will close its doors at 11 p.m. after which protesters will have until 11:45 p.m. to return home, according to police.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A downtown Louisville church that has offered sanctuary to protesters during the city’s curfew will plan to close for the night.

First Unitarian Church will close its doors at 11 p.m. after which protesters will have until 11:45 p.m. to return home.

Metro Police spoke with church leaders who said services will end at 11 p.m.

According to a spokesperson for the department, they said 45 minutes should be a reasonable amount of time for those demonstrating to get home which is allowed under the curfew.

A few dozen protesters gathered outside of the downtown church past the 9 p.m. curfew as Jefferson Square Park was empty.

First Unitarian Church has offered a safe space for protesters since Thursday night.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

PHOTOS | First Unitarian Church prepares for protesters to shelter in place after curfew starts 1/7

2/7

3/7

4/7

5/7

6/7

7/7 1 / 7