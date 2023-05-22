Police: No bomb found after threat made in downtown Louisville

The threat was made to the Commonwealth Attorney's Building.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities have given the all-clear after a bomb threat was called in downtown Louisville near Jefferson Square Park.

The report came in late Monday morning around 10 a.m., Louisville Metro Police said.

According to LMPD, the threat was made to the Commonwealth Attorney's Building in the 500 block of West Liberty Street.

The building was reportedly evacuated by employees prior to police arriving.

LMPD's Bomb Squad searched the building, along with LMPD K-9 units. A department spokesperson said nothing was found and the building has been cleared.

Liberty Street and Sixth Street were closed as police investigated. Those roads should reopen soon, the department said in an update.

