Man attacked in downtown Louisville ‘expected to make full recovery,’ family says

Oscar Sanchez is one of two men who had their throats slashed in an unprovoked attack at Fourth Street Live! earlier this week.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An El Paso man has been released from the University of Louisville Hospital following an unprovoked attack downtown earlier this week.

Oscar Sanchez, a facilities manager at the University of Texas at El Paso, was in Louisville attending a conference at Fourth Street Live! when he was attacked by Sean Coats, his family says.

According to Louisville police, video surveillance shows Coats come up behind Sanchez and slash his throat before moving down the street and slashing a second victim's throat. Coats also admitted to the attacks after he was arrested.

The second victim's identity is unknown, but police say they were released from the hospital the same day of the attack.

Sanchez's family created a GoFundMe page to help cover the cost of flying to Louisville to be with him and help cover his medical expenses. They received more than $30,000 in donations.

“He had extensive surgery to repair the damage,” the family said, adding that Sanchez will likely spend at least a week in the hospital recovering. “He is very fortunate that his carotid arteries were not hit.”

It is unknown at this time if Sanchez suffered any permanent damage to his vocal cords.

“Oscar is doing better and is expected to make a full recovery,” the family said in a Thursday update. “We will continue to send updates and keep our heads held high while we see this through.”

In a statement from the University of Texas at El Paso, they said Sanchez is a valued member of the Miner family.

"Our sympathies are with him and his family as they face this ordeal, and we wish him a swift and thorough recovery," they said.

