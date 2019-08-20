LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- With President Donald Trump planning to make an appearance and attend a fundraiser in downtown Louisville Wednesday, businesses are making plans to help their workers deal with the expected congestion on the roads.

We are used to presidential visits in Louisville, but we haven't had one since 2017.

No matter who is coming into town, when Air Force One arrives in any city the ensuing motorcade can cause headaches for commuters.

Wednesday will see an extended trip into downtown Louisville by President Donald Trump. Already the city is warning that there will be dozens of roads closed for long stretches.

All you had to do was stand on sidewalks packed with the lunch hour traffic Tuesday and you could hear the conversations. "Are you coming downtown tomorrow,” some asked, while others voiced gratitude for bosses giving options to work from home.

I met IT professionals, managers, people at law firms and an online academic adviser thankful they have an option to continue to work while avoiding detours, traffic jams and frustrations.

"They let us know today that it was an option to work from home, that we could come into the office if we wanted but that a lot of streets would probably be closed,” said Cameron Thompson, who works downtown. “I don't want to get out and have to deal with that.”

It's hard to predict exactly where and when the backups will happen because the president's exact route and timing is something the Secret Service keeps private for security reasons, but you can see a list of all of the street closures and no parking areas that have been given to us by LMPD here.

Many of those roadblocks or no parking areas will kick in early Wednesday morning, and with the president scheduled to leave sometime late Wednesday afternoon or early evening, you can see why some businesses looked for options for their employees.

