LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – In the spring of 2017 Congressman John Yarmuth and Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer joined other city leaders to launch the Alley Gallery public art program. The program, created by the Louisville Downtown Partnership and sponsored by downtown property owners, places the work of local artists on doors in the alleyways of Downtown Louisville.

“It was really part of our agenda to make the kinds of places in downtown that are either usually overlooked or that people don’t feel comfortable or that are forgotten, exciting enlivened places,” said Rebecca Matheny, Executive Director of the Louisville Downtown Partnership. “The Alley Gallery project really builds on that notion of trying to find lost spaces and make them usable again.”

Since the program began in 2017 the Louisville Downtown Partnership has covered 110 doors with the work of local artists—about one-third of the approximately 300 doors eligible for the program.

When an artist submits work to the program their piece is placed in a DropBox file from which property owners in Louisville’s Central Business District can browse and select artwork to be placed on eligible doors.

In addition to sprucing up the city’s back alleys, the program also aims to support local artists by paying them for their work.

“One of the things that’s been very important to us through this program—and is very important to us as a principle for our organization—is that artists are compensated for their work,” Matheny said. “A lot of communities expect artists to work for free. We’re lucky in Louisville in that there is, I think, a more systemic understanding that artists do serious jobs and they need to have that recognized by being compensated.”

After the success of the first year of the program, Matheny said she would like to see the Alley Gallery project expand to other parts of the Metro Louisville community.

“I don’t think it’s possible to overstate the role that public art plays in our day-to-day life and our quality of life,” Matheny said, adding that “the range of artists we’ve gotten and the quality of the product is just phenomenal, but that’s Louisville.”

Artists interested in submitting work and property owners interested in sponsoring work can find information on how to do so at louisvilledowntown.org/alleygallery.

