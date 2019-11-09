LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Backstreet Boys will be in town for a concert September 13, but first they might have to find a way to meet with the members and staff at Down Syndrome of Louisville.

The team at DSL posted a video lip-syncing to the group's hit "I Want It That Way" on Facebook, hoping to meet its members when they come to Louisville for their DNA World Tour.

The video, that you can watch here, was shared nearly 4,000 times and garnered the attention of group member Nick Carter.

"I see you guys," Carter tweeted. "GREAT VIDEO!! I'm working on a way to get you to meet us."

The Backstreet Boys are no strangers to Kentucky, with members Kevin Richardson and Brian Littrell growing up in the Lexington area.

Tickets are still available for their stop in Louisville. Fans can find seats at Ticketmaster.

