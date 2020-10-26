Down Syndrome of Louisville forgoes annual walk for 'wheels' and scavenger hunt

The organization held a city-wide scavenger hunt to raise money and awareness for people in Kentucky and southern Indiana with Down syndrome.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Fall is a popular time where many enjoy putting on their best walking or running shoes to support various causes around the community.

Down Syndrome of Louisville decided to do something a little different this year.

The organization held a city-wide scavenger hunt to raise money and awareness for people in Kentucky and southern Indiana with Down syndrome.

They also had a drive-thru parade where families decorated their rides all in good fun.

Officials said they wanted to continue tradition while trying something new.

“It’s a new thing for us because typically we have an in-person walk,” Nicole Volz, a developmental director with the organization, said. “2020 has been to a slow start so that is kind of what it is. We are pushing through and we have a lot of volunteers here helping us out and our families are coming though – slowly but surely.”

Those who didn’t get to participate in Sunday’s scavenger hunt and parade can visit the organization’s website to help.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.