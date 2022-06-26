LMPD: 2 boys dead after drowning in Hazelwood neighborhood

Police said they responded to Rolling Ridge Road after a reported double drowning Sunday evening.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An investigation is underway after two children drowned in Hazelwood.

According to Metro Police, officers were dispatched to the 5400 block of Rolling Ridge Road around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Officers located two boys, both believed to be under 12-years-old.

A department spokesperson said a hospital route was immediately set up so they could be taken to Norton Children’s Hospital downtown.

Despite the life-saving efforts by police and medical personnel, both boys were pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police do not believe any foul play is suspected.

The Homicide Unit is leading the investigation.

