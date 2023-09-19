Louisville Metro Housing Authority residents voice concerns to board

"Feces, urine, bloody sanitary napkins. It's just inhaling it [or] breathing it, I have to wear a mask," a resident said Tuesday night.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Housing Authority residents voiced their concerns to the board and President Lisa Osanka who plans to resign.

Black mold, bug infestation, crumbling walls and dirty floors were captured on WHAS11 cameras in the past weeks at Dosker Manor.

"Feces, urine, bloody sanitary napkins. It's just inhaling it [or] breathing it, I have to wear a mask," Danielle Laird said.

Laird has lived at Dosker Manor for three years and has moved to a second unit due to unsanitary living conditions.

She said she has not seen an exterminator in months.

"I was attacked by mice, and I'm attacked by flies now, but no one has been out there to spray my apartment," Laird said.

The barrage of complaints did not go unnoticed. LMHA board members were in attendance, some virtually, and their only goal was to listen, and hear the complaints.

Since this was a regular meeting with public comment, there were no decisions made.

Some Metro Council members, like Barbara Shanklin from District 2, hope this will be the start of a partnership to address the concerns and frustrations.

"This board sat there and did nothing for all these years so hopefully we'll get new people just like we have on the council," Shanklin said.

Until then, Shanklin is hoping the residents can be moved to a safer living environment.

"My thing is are they really concerned? Do they really care? That's my really big concern," Laird said.

Osanka is planning to retire soon.

Metro Council members are already identifying the traits they want to see in her replacement.

"Someone who is going to roll up their sleeves, go see about seniors this is more than a printed piece of paper," Councilman Phillip Baker said.

LMHA residents are also hoping for an entire new board to take over.

At the end of the meeting LMHA staff took maintenance concerns from residents.

Their next board meeting is Tuesday, Oct. 18.

