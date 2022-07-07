How you can help this Louisville student win Google’s national competition

If Claire Schneider wins this year’s Doodle for Google contest, it would be the second year in a row that a Kentucky student’s artwork has won.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Bullitt East High School student could soon have her art featured on Google’s homepage and win a $30,000 college scholarship.

Claire Schneider, a rising sophomore at Bullitt East, is Kentucky’s winner for the 2022 Doodle for Google student contest.

Her piece titled, “Bubbles and the Beauty of Nature,” was chosen out of thousands of entries received this year, according to a press release.

This is the 14th annual Doodle for Google competition, where K-12 students across the United States and U.S. territories create their own version of the Google logo inspired by the prompt: “I care for myself by…”

Schneider’s mother told WHAS11 that the Doodle for Google team surprised Claire at her home in May when she was chosen to represent Kentucky.

People across the nation can vote for their favorite Doodle from the 54 winners starting July 7 through July 12. Voting goes live at 1 p.m., click here to vote.

Google will announce five National Finalists in late July, one in each grade group. One of the finalists’ doodles will be selected to be featured on Google’s homepage for a day.

The national winner will also receive a $30,000 college scholarship and their school will receive a $50,000 technology package towards establishing or improving a computer lab or technology program.

Last year’s Doodle for Google student contest winner was Kentucky-based 11th grader Milo Golding.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.