Where you can celebrate National Donut Day in Kentuckiana

What could make a Friday better? How about a fresh donut to celebrate this sweet (made-up) holiday!

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — You've made it to the end of the workweek - and after a holiday weekend, at that. If you're in the mood to treat yourself, you're in luck. Friday, June 4 is National Doughnut (or Donut) Day!

There are plenty of delicious options if you want to pick up a fresh doughnut in Kentucky and southern Indiana. We've compiled a list below of some of the most popular spots in our area, including a few national chains where you can get a discount Friday.

Kentuckiana Doughnuts

Duck Donuts - 4600 Shelbyville Rd Suite 634, Louisville

*Donut Day Deal: Get one free bare, cinnamon sugar or powdered sugar donut on Friday. In-store promotion only

Hi-Five Doughnuts - 1011 E Main St., Louisville

Honey Creme Donut Shop - 514 Vincennes St, New Albany

Jeff's Bakery - 5420 IN-62 #300, Jeffersonville

King Donuts - 814 Eastern Parkway, 608 Lyndon Lane, 5520 New Cut Rd.

Nord's Bakery - 2118 S Preston St, Louisville

North Lime Coffee and Donuts - 1228 S 7th St., Louisville

*On their Facebook page, North Lime said they would have special deals "and more" for National Doughnut Day. Keep an eye on their social pages for more details.

Plehn's Bakery - 3940 Shelbyville Rd, St. Matthews

Sugar & Spice Donut Shop - 5613 Bardstown Rd, Fern Creek

National Chains and Deals

Krispy Kreme: One free doughnut, no purchase necessary. $1 Original glazed dozen with the purchase of any dozen. (Show your COVID-19 vaccination card to get a second free Original Glazed doughnut)

Dunkin': Free classic donut of your choice with the purchase of a beverage.

