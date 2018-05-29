LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – University of Louisville Foundation officials say donors are beginning to return to U of L after months of controversy.

At their meeting Tuesday, several University of Louisville Foundation members voiced optimism saying changes at the school are taking root with those who financially back the school, but the University's investment arm lost money this year.

We learned that, overall, the U of L Foundation's endowment is down nearly $18M this fiscal year.

Chief Operation Officer, Keith Sherman, explained that figure included a more than $30M hit to correct investments made while Dr. James Ramsey headed the university and its fundraising arm.

Without that hit the Foundation, they say, would close in the black.

“There's been a lot going on,” Keith Sherman admitted. “I certainly recognize and appreciate that our donor base is wanting to sit and understand what is going on but you can also see that people are paying on prior pledges and the donations are starting to come back. I think the public is beginning to appreciate and understand the significant reforms that the board has lead in the terms of the foundation's governance.”

Outgoing Board Member, Dr. Mark Lynn, is among the majority who voiced optimism amid the questions.

"It's down,” Dr. Lynn admitted. “I don't think it's really unexpectedly down considering the history and where we've been. But, again, the cash input is coming up, everything is starting to move at a better direction, we have leadership at the university now so it's all going the right direction.

►Contact reporter Chris Williams at cwilliams@whas11.com. Follow him on Twitter (@chriswnews) and Facebook.

© 2018 WHAS-TV