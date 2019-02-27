FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Kentucky House passed the bill to make organ donor registration a single sign-on system.

The legislation is spurred by the new eight-year state driver's license change. Registry officials fear that fewer people will sign on to be donors if they aren't reminded by the driver's license process.

The bill had already gotten approval from the full Senate. It now goes to the governor's office for his signature. If Governor Bevin gives his ok, the new sign-on system will become effective January 1.

MORE| Parents of organ donor meet heart recipient, hear heartbeat one more time