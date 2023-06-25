Donations being accepted for Bullitt County paramedic severely injured in crash

The 60-year-old man remains in the ICU after being thrown from an ambulance that was hit by a semi truck in downtown Louisville.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The family of a 60-year-old Bullitt County paramedic severely injured in a crash is asking for the community's help.

Bullitt County EMS posted to its Facebook page saying the family is in need of cash and gift cards to cover travel expenses and other day-to-day needs, as the paramedic remains in the ICU following surgery.

On Monday, a semi-truck crashed into a Bullitt County ambulance on its way to a hospital in downtown Louisville. The paramedic, who was actively caring for a teenage patient in the back, was thrown from the ambulance -- suffering multiple fractures and internal injuries.

Donations will be accepted at Bullitt County EMS' administration building at 238 Salt Well Road in Shepherdsville between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. from June 26 - June 30.

Meanwhile, the paramedic's family has set up a GoFundMe page. If you'd like to help, click here.

