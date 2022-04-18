UofL Health honors organ donors and their selfless acts

Did you know about 1,000 people in Kentucky are waiting for a life-saving organ transplant?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UofL Hospital is marking National Donate Life month by recognizing organ donors for their selfless decision to join the registry.

Monday, officials raised the Donate Life flag and held a moment of silence for those waiting for a life-saving transplant.

The hospital also recognized families who gave the ultimate gift during life’s largest tragedy.

Cassandra Lanier is one of those family members. She lost her 21-year-old daughter after a car crash in May 2018.

“She was able to save three lives and we are like family now. They were partners and we’ve grown to love one another – we keep in touch with one another,” she said.

Lanier also encouraged others to join the registry.

More than 100,000 people are waiting for life-saving organ transplants, including 1,000 in Kentucky alone.

If you would like to join the registry, click here for more information.

