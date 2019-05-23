LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Temperatures are warming up and school's almost out, so how about celebrating summer with a free trip to Kings Island? The Kentucky Blood Center has an opportunity for you to score some tickets - all you need to do is donate blood.

If you donate blood at any Kentucky Blood Center from May 23 through May 25, you'll receive a free ticket to Kings Island in Cincinnati, good to use any time during the 2019 season. The tickets will be available while supplies last.

There are two donation centers in Louisville, in Middletown and Hillview. These locations will be open at the following times:

Thursday: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Friday: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

KBC also has locations in Lexington, Somerset, and Pikeville. You can find your closest donation center at kybloodcenter.org.

