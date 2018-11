LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Donald Trump Jr. is making his way to the Bluegrass State as Election Day nears.

Trump Jr. will stump for Congressman Andy Barr with America First vice chairwoman and former FOX News host Kimberly Guilfoyle near Lexington on Monday.

The rally will take place at the Mount Sterling Montgomery County Airport at 10:15 a.m. in Mount Sterling, Kentucky.

His father, President Trump, last visited the state on Oct. 13 in support of Barr.

Election Day is Nov. 6.

