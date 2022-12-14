'Law enforcement needs to do better;' Domestic violence victim advocates asking for accountability

A domestic violence case in Louisville is raising red flags for advocates who focus on protecting victims.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A domestic violence case in Louisville is raising red flags for advocates who focus on protecting victims. Now, they're calling for more accountability across the system.

"Law enforcement needs to do better. Stop dropping the ball," Summer Dickerson, founder of Women of the Well, said.

It comes one day after William Sloss was sentenced to 50 years in prison for murdering his girlfriend in 2020.

Court records show that Sloss' girlfriend, Amanda Berry had contacted police about being abused one month prior to her body being found in the basement of a home the couple shared.

At the time, the officers did not complete a report nor did they arrest Sloss. It wasn't until after Berry was killed that police stepped in.

"I understand domestic violence is very hard," Dickerson said. "It has a lot of twist and turns to it, but when a victim comes to you and asks for help, help them!"

According to the National Institute of Health, domestic violence results in about 40 deaths in Kentucky per year. One in four of those people tried to report the violence before their death.

Data from Louisville Metro Police shows that police responded to more than 6,600 domestic violence cases in 2020. That number has jumped by more than 600 more cases. This year police have responded to over 7,000 cases.

Dickerson advises victims to take the same steps as Berry and reach out to police. But if that doesn't work she says to reach out to local groups like Women of the Well or an emergency hotline.

"Don't give up. Even though you called 15 places and they don't have any resources, that 16th place might have the resource that you need," she said.

If you or someone you know is in a domestic violence situation, the Center for Women and Families has a 24/7 emergency hotline that can be reached at 1-844-237-2331. You can also call Metro United Way at 211.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.