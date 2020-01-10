‘Love in a New Light’ campaign supports domestic violence survivors

During the first week of October, families are encouraged to light their homes with purple to honor victims of domestic abuse.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Oct. 1 is the first day of Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The Center for Women and Families (CWF) is hosting a series of initiatives this month to support survivors of domestic violence, and there are ways you can get involved, too.

Starting Thursday, the center is launching its “Love In a New Light” campaign. During the first week of October, families throughout Metro Louisville are encouraged to light their homes purple in honor of domestic violence victims and to support survivors.

Churchill Downs, the KFC Yum! Center and the Big Four Bridge will also share the campaign during the week with purple lights and messages. Businesses like Heine Bros. will have purple hearts in their stores as part of the initiative.

If you’d like to participate in the campaign, the Center for Women and Families said strands of lights can be purchased on Amazon or at your local hardware store.

CWF will also host a virtual luncheon and a week-long giving event this month to raise money and awareness. The luncheon, held on Oct. 9 at noon, will highlight the success of programs in southern Indiana. Charlestown Mayor Treva Hodges will be the keynote speaker. Registration is open online.

Everyday Advocate Give Week will be Oct. 18 through Oct. 24. The week is CWF’s largest fundraiser of the year. All money raised during these events will go toward providing free services to victims of domestic and sexual violence.

