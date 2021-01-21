Dolly Parton's brother Randy dies after cancer battle

She made the announcement via a Facebook post Thursday.

TENNESSEE, USA — Dolly Parton has confirmed that her brother, Randy Parton, who was battling cancer, has died.

Randy was himself a musician. He sometimes teamed up with his big sister on songs, including her tune last year "You Are My Christmas," which she said she was inspired to write because of Randy. It appears on her recent album, A Holly Dolly Christmas.

Dolly and Randy also performed together on stage at Dollywood in November 2017, singing her song "Circle of Love." Dollywood shared that special performance below:

Randy was "our Christmas baby," born during the season, Dolly recalled in 2020.

When she and her siblings were kids, they saw in a catalogue advertisements for a "walking, talking doll." The kids wanted one for themselves, she said.

Then, Randy was born on Dec. 15, 1953.

Dolly said her mother, Avie Lee, called her over to see the baby and pointed out that now they had a real "walking, talking" doll of their own "who cries real tears and pees real pee."

Randy's daughter, Heidi, joined Dolly and Randy in singing "You Are My Christmas." Randy had previously sung with Dolly on her country hit, "Old Flames Can't Hold a Candle to You."

"I was real proud to have Randy and Heidi on the same record," Dolly would recall.

Randy also had worked at Dollywood.

According to Dollywood, Randy scored several charted singles through his career including “Roll On (18 Wheeler),” which was later a No. 1. for the group Alabama.

He also produced and performed in his own theater in North Carolina in 2007-08.

There will be no public service.